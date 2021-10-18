UrduPoint.com

President Grants Special 90 Days Remission In Sentences For Prisoners

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

President grants special 90 days remission in sentences for prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :On the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has announced a special remission for 90 days in sentences for general, elderly, female, and juvenile prisoners, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) 2021.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Interior on Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi in the exercise of powers under Article 45 of the Constitution has granted special remissions.

A special remission of 90 days has been granted to the prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina (Section 10 Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979 (also under Section 377 PPC), robbery (Section 394 PPC), dacoity (Section 395-396 PPC), kidnapping or abduction (Section 364-A & 365-A), and terrorist acts as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999.

This special remission has been granted for all convicts except condemned prisoners and those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, acts of terrorism, Zina, robbery, dacoity, abduction, and those undergoing sentences under the Foreign Act, 1946.

Special remission for 90 days will be admissible provided that the convicts have undergone two-third of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

The remission has been granted to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their substantive sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism.

A remission has also been given to female prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their sentence of imprisonment, except those involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism.

Remission has been given to female prisoners who have children with them in prison and are serving sentences of imprisonment for crimes, except those who were convicted on charges of culpable homicide and terrorism.

Remission has been announced for juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one-third of their substantive sentence except those who were involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism, Zina, robbery, kidnapping or abduction, and anti-state activities.

Those prisoners convicted in cases of financial embezzlement and causing loss to the exchequer will not be entitled to remission.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Kidnapping Robbery Male All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in indus ..

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in industrial sector, advanced technol ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai completes 98% of paperless strategy’s obj ..

Dubai completes 98% of paperless strategy’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Southern California Oil Leak 'Extremely Disruptive ..

Southern California Oil Leak 'Extremely Disruptive' to Local Businesses - Testim ..

4 minutes ago
 At Least 11 Killed, 12 Injured as Bus Falls Into G ..

At Least 11 Killed, 12 Injured as Bus Falls Into Gorge in Central Ecuador - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt reduced Levy on petroleum products: Farrukh H ..

Govt reduced Levy on petroleum products: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan directs for provision of clean drin ..

CM Balochistan directs for provision of clean drinking water to people in Gwadar ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.