President grants special 90 days remission in sentences for prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :On the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has announced a special remission for 90 days in sentences for general, elderly, female, and juvenile prisoners, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) 2021.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Interior on Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi in the exercise of powers under Article 45 of the Constitution has granted special remissions.

A special remission of 90 days has been granted to the prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina (Section 10 Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979 (also under Section 377 PPC), robbery (Section 394 PPC), dacoity (Section 395-396 PPC), kidnapping or abduction (Section 364-A & 365-A), and terrorist acts as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999.

This special remission has been granted for all convicts except condemned prisoners and those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, acts of terrorism, Zina, robbery, dacoity, abduction, and those undergoing sentences under the Foreign Act, 1946.

Special remission for 90 days will be admissible provided that the convicts have undergone two-third of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

The remission has been granted to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their substantive sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism.

A remission has also been given to female prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their sentence of imprisonment, except those involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism.

Remission has been given to female prisoners who have children with them in prison and are serving sentences of imprisonment for crimes, except those who were convicted on charges of culpable homicide and terrorism.

Remission has been announced for juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one-third of their substantive sentence except those who were involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism, Zina, robbery, kidnapping or abduction, and anti-state activities.

Those prisoners convicted in cases of financial embezzlement and causing loss to the exchequer will not be entitled to remission.