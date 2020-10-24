President greets Kashmiris on 73rd Founding Day of AJK government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday greeted the Kashmiri people across the world on the 73rd Foundation Day of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"On the 73rd Foundation Day of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir I would like to congratulate Kashmiris all over the world," the president said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan stood firmly with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the fulfillment of their right to self-determination.

"You will succeed, Inshallah," the president remarked.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government formed 73 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.