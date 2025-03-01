President greets nation over beginning of holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari extended greetings to the nation over the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan and said this is the month of mercy, forgiveness and salvation from hell.

In his message to the nation on the beginning of the month of Ramazan, the President said that Ramazan teaches self-purification, patience, perseverance, compassion, equality and the unity.

He said that Ramazan is the best opportunity to attain piety, sincerity and closeness to Almighty Allah.

President Zardari said that in this blessed month, the needs of the poor and needy should be met and the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice must be promoted in the society.

He said that Ramazan provides the best opportunity for Muslims to start their lives anew by creating an environment of reform at the individual and collective levels.

The President said that the month of fasting also makes us feel the pain of the needy and deprived classes.

He said that the message of Ramazan should be to rise above ourselves and help others.

President Asif Ali Zardari also appealed the Pakistani nation to actively participate in charity and give special attention to the needy during this blessed month.

He said there was a need to be a supportive for the poor beyond the means.

The President prayed that Allah Almighty may grant us the ability to benefit from the blessings of Ramazan, to adopt patience and piety, and to play role for the welfare and well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

He prayed to Allah Almighty that this month brings a message of peace, stability, progress and prosperity for the country of Pakistan.