President Greets Turkish Govt, People On 101st Republic Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari extended his greetings to the government and people of Turkiye as they celebrated the 101st Republic Day on Tuesday.

The president said that over the past century, Turkiye had achieved immense development in various fields and expressed the hope that the country would reach more milestones under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a President House press release.

He said that Turkiye always raised voice on the issues faced by the Muslim world.

The president said that the government and people of Pakistan desired the progress and prosperity of Turkiye as both countries supported each other in difficult times.

He also observed that the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye were getting stronger with the passage of time.

