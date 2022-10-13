President grieved over death of 18 people in Nooriabad bus fire

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of 18 flood-hit people in a fire which had engulfed the passenger bus plying on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway.

The president prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families.

According to the media reports,18 people including children were killed and dozens injured after a passenger bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh's Jamshoro district on Wednesday.

The fire was reportedly caused by a fault in the air-conditioning system of the coach.