President grieved over death of activist IA Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed sorrow over the death of renowned journalist and human rights activist IA Rehman.

The President appreciated the services of late IA Rehman in the field of human rights in Pakistan.

The president prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to bereaved family.