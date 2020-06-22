UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Death Of Allama Jauhri

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:39 PM

President grieved over death of Allama Jauhri

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Asad Jauhri, son of late eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhri and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Asad Jauhri, son of late eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhri and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of his father.

According to a press release, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

On the occasion, he also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The president said that Allama Jauhri's religious services and his contributions towards interfaith harmony would be remembered for long.

Allama Talib Jauhri breathed his last in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Patriot Park to Attend Main Cathe ..

2 minutes ago

Two brothers killed over property dispute in Bara

2 minutes ago

Police foil human trafficking attempt in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 22 ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister expresses his grief over death of A ..

5 minutes ago

Outrage as noose found in garage of black NASCAR d ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.