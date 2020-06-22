President grieved over death of Allama Jauhri

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Asad Jauhri, son of late eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhri and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Asad Jauhri, son of late eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhri and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of his father.

According to a press release, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

On the occasion, he also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The president said that Allama Jauhri's religious services and his contributions towards interfaith harmony would be remembered for long.

Allama Talib Jauhri breathed his last in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

