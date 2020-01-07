UrduPoint.com
President Grieved Over Death Of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the death of prominent legal expert, former attorney general and chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the forbearance of the bereaved family, a press release said.

The president said his valuable services in the legal field would be remembered forever.

