President Grieved Over Death Of Ghulam Akbar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 08:49 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed his condolence over the death of chief editor of the Al-Akhbar daily, Ghulam Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed his condolence over the death of chief editor of the Al-Akhbar daily, Ghulam Akbar.

On his twitter handle, the president said that today, he lost his old friend.

He also prayed for the high ranks and eternal peace of the departed soul.

