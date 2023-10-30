(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.

The president said the death of a young son was truly a painful moment.

"My sympathies are with Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family," he posted on the social media platform, X.

The president prayed that Allah Almighty grant Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family patience in this difficult time.