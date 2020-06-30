UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Death Of Mother Of Education Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

President grieved over death of mother of Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the passing away of the mother of Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood.

"The mother of my very dear friend Mr Shafqat Mehmood just passed away.

May her soul rest in peace and may Allah provide strength to my friend and his family to bear this loss," the president wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, Shafqat Mehmood in a tweet announced death of her mother, saying "she was like a rock for the family and would be deeply mourned. May Allah give her place in heaven".

\932

Related Topics

Education May Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

9 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

25 minutes ago

Israel to Continue Counteracting Iran's Presence i ..

4 minutes ago

US Senators Trying to Prevent Trump From Withdrawi ..

4 minutes ago

Taiwanese President Disappointed by Beijing's Appr ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs100 to Rs104,500 per tola ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.