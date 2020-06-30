President grieved over death of mother of Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the passing away of the mother of Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood.

"The mother of my very dear friend Mr Shafqat Mehmood just passed away.

May her soul rest in peace and may Allah provide strength to my friend and his family to bear this loss," the president wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, Shafqat Mehmood in a tweet announced death of her mother, saying "she was like a rock for the family and would be deeply mourned. May Allah give her place in heaven".

\932