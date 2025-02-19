President grieved over death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Member of National Assembly and former Federal minister Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

The president, in a statement, lauded the political services of the senior politician late Nawab Yousuf Talpur and condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieved family to bear the loss.