President grieved over death of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident that took place in Iran.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make arrangements to bring back the bodies at the earliest and ensure timely medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

According to the media reports, a bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people and injuring another 23.