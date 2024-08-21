President Grieved Over Death Of Pakistani Pilgrims In Iran Bus Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident that took place in Iran.
The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.
He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make arrangements to bring back the bodies at the earliest and ensure timely medical treatment to those injured in the incident.
According to the media reports, a bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people and injuring another 23.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister6 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body6 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi6 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA6 hours ago