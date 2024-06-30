Open Menu

President Grieved Over Death Of Princess Lalla Latifa

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his deep sadness over the passing of Princess Lalla Latifa, mother of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

“I extend my sincere condolences to King Mohammed VI on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation on the sad demise of his mother. May she rest in peace & Allah elevate her ranks in Paradise,” the president said in a post on X account.

