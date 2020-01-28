President grieved over death of Professor Mujahid

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent educationist and historian Professor Sharif Al Mujahid.

Expressing his condolence, he prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, a press release said.

The president said with his death, the country had been deprived of a notable writer and teacher. His contributions in the education sector would be remembered for long, he added.

Prof Sharif Al Mujahid, the founder chairman of Karachi University's mass communication department, had passed away on Monday in Karachi. He was regarded as the South Asia's most prolific writer and scholar on the history of freedom movement and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.