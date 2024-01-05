Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed his grief over the death of the mother of renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed his grief over the death of the mother of renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

"The death of parents is a painful moment for the children," he wrote on X and prayed for peace of the departed

soul.

He conveyed his condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for patience and strength to

them to bear the loss.

