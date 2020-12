(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

The President prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen passed away after contracting coronavirus.