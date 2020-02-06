UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Deaths By Avalanches In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

President grieved over deaths by avalanches in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of life caused by avalanches in Van province of Turkey.

Expressing solidarity with the government and people of Turkey, the president said that the whole Pakistani nation shared their grief.

He also sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Turkey Van Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

16 minutes ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

31 minutes ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

2 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.