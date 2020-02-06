President grieved over deaths by avalanches in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of life caused by avalanches in Van province of Turkey.

Expressing solidarity with the government and people of Turkey, the president said that the whole Pakistani nation shared their grief.

He also sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured.