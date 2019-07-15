President grieved over deaths, destruction by Neelum Valley flash floods

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by the heavy rains and flash floods hitting the Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir

The president prayed for peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also sympathised with the families who had lost their homes and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.