UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Deaths, Destruction By Neelum Valley Flash Floods

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

President grieved over deaths, destruction by Neelum Valley flash floods

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by the heavy rains and flash floods hitting the Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by the heavy rains and flash floods hitting the Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir.

The president prayed for peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also sympathised with the families who had lost their homes and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Azad Jammu And Kashmir Rains Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

41 minutes ago

Washington's Pressure Risks Derailing Fragile Vene ..

50 seconds ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

41 minutes ago

FPCCI asks Prime Minister to solve businessmen iss ..

52 seconds ago

Investors may take advantage of business friendly ..

54 seconds ago

Four-party meeting supports Afghan peace, reconcil ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.