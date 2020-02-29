President grieved over deaths in Rohri train accident

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in a train accident took place in Rohri on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in a train accident took place in Rohri on Friday.

Around 20 people had died and many others wounded as a train rammed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing in Rohri area of Sindh on Friday, according to media reports.

The president condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured, a President House press release said.