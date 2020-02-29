UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Deaths In Rohri Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

President grieved over deaths in Rohri train accident

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in a train accident took place in Rohri on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in a train accident took place in Rohri on Friday.

Around 20 people had died and many others wounded as a train rammed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing in Rohri area of Sindh on Friday, according to media reports.

The president condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured, a President House press release said.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Died Rohri Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP and WTA tournament results after Frida ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand salvage win, India stay unbeaten at wo ..

11 minutes ago

Nadal strolls into Acapulco final

11 minutes ago

Slovaks vote in election haunted by journalist's m ..

6 minutes ago

Weekly inflation decreases 0.16 percent

6 minutes ago

NATO chief visits Afghanistan as US, Taliban to si ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.