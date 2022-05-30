President Grieved Over Demise Of Adnan Aurangzeb
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of former member National Assembly Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "A very sad personal loss of my dear friend Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb Ex MNA in tragic accident.
""A passionate Pakistani, a scion of & an int. expert on Swat & religious tourism. A decent honorable man, May Allah give strength to the family," he added.