UrduPoint.com

President Grieved Over Demise Of Adnan Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

President grieved over demise of Adnan Aurangzeb

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of former member National Assembly Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of former member National Assembly Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "A very sad personal loss of my dear friend Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb Ex MNA in tragic accident.

""A passionate Pakistani, a scion of & an int. expert on Swat & religious tourism. A decent honorable man, May Allah give strength to the family," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident National Assembly Swat Social Media Twitter Man May Family Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Balochistan spokesperson lauds over 60 pc turnout ..

Balochistan spokesperson lauds over 60 pc turnout in LG polls

16 seconds ago
 Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra ..

Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra

17 seconds ago
 Brawl erupts between police, Rawalpindi Institute ..

Brawl erupts between police, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology management

20 seconds ago
 PTI members not willing to resign: Mian Javed

PTI members not willing to resign: Mian Javed

22 seconds ago
 Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Re ..

Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Red Zone area: Law Minister

1 hour ago
 FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.