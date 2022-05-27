President grieved over demise of Ali Sadpara

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the demise of renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the demise of renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara.

In a message of condolence on Friday, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president lauded the services of Ali Raza Sadpara in the field of mountaineering.