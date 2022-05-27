UrduPoint.com

President Grieved Over Demise Of Ali Sadpara

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 09:52 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the demise of renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the demise of renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara.

In a message of condolence on Friday, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president lauded the services of Ali Raza Sadpara in the field of mountaineering.

