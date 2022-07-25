UrduPoint.com

President Grieved Over Demise Of Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

July 25, 2022

President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the patron-in-chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and the head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the patron-in-chief of Supreme Shia Ulema board and the head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

The president prayed for the departed soul, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the fortitude for them.

He said that as late Moosavi was an advocate of Muslims' unity, his services in that respect will be remembered for a long time to come.

