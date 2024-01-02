Open Menu

President Grieved Over Demise Of Ex-finance Minister Sartaj Aziz

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 11:52 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

He prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul.

The president also conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

