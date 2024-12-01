President Grieved Over Demise Of Former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of former MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in a road accident.
The president extended his condolences to the family members of the late Syed Ali Hassan Gilani.
In a press statement issued by the President House Media Wing, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed for the grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.
The president lauded the services of the late Ali Hassan Gilani to democracy and the Pakistan Peoples Party.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles death of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar inaugurates Charity Bazaar at Foreign Office52 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima Khawaja pledges to revamp Internet infrastructure52 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept achieves surplus wheat sowing in Lodhran dist1 hour ago
-
4498 shopkeepers fined in November1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop1 hour ago
-
'Desi Food Fever' grips Punjab cities as winters approaches2 hours ago
-
Civil society activists condemn escalating state terrorism in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Northern regions transformed into winter wonderland: report2 hours ago
-
Expert stresses need for heightened screening, awareness on World AIDS Day3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's youth to get global recognition through PM's youth skill program: Chairman says3 hours ago
-
13 booked for chopping trees3 hours ago