Open Menu

President Grieved Over Demise Of Former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

President grieved over demise of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of former MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in a road accident.

The president extended his condolences to the family members of the late Syed Ali Hassan Gilani.

In a press statement issued by the President House Media Wing, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed for the grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

The president lauded the services of the late Ali Hassan Gilani to democracy and the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Democracy Road Accident Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Family Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan