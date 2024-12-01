President grieved over demise of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of former MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in a road accident.

The president extended his condolences to the family members of the late Syed Ali Hassan Gilani.

In a press statement issued by the President House Media Wing, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed for the grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

The president lauded the services of the late Ali Hassan Gilani to democracy and the Pakistan Peoples Party.