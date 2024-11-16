President grieved over demise of former Senator Ilyas Bilour

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator and leader of Awami National Party Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.

The president offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of late Ilyas Bilour.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.