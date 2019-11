President grieved over demise of PTI founding member Ashiq Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed sorrow over the demise of the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ashiq Hussain Qureshi

"My condolences to the family and friends on the sad demise of Mr Aashiq Hussain Qureshi whom I first met during the days when PTI was being envisioned," he tweeted.

Paying him tribute, the president said late Ashiq Qureshi was a very polite, courteous gentleman and a co-dreamer and also prayed for peace of the departed soul.