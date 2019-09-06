President grieved over demise of renowned cricketer Abdul Qadir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday condoled over the demise of renowned leg spinner Abdul Qadir.

Praying for peace of the departed soul, the president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

The president said that being the inventor of googly, late Abdul Qadir had brought fame to Pakistan and that his services in the history of cricket would be remembered forever.