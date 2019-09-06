UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Demise Of Renowned Cricketer Abdul Qadir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

President grieved over demise of renowned cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday condoled over the demise of renowned leg spinner Abdul Qadir.

Praying for peace of the departed soul, the president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

The president said that being the inventor of googly, late Abdul Qadir had brought fame to Pakistan and that his services in the history of cricket would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Senator Lee Praises Importance of Open Russian- ..

5 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call on White Hou ..

5 minutes ago

People observe Defence Day in Multan

5 minutes ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

6 minutes ago

10 animals died in lightning incidents in Tharpark ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.