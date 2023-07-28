Open Menu

President Grieved Over Demise Of UAE President's Brother

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The president condoled over the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

"In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies and those of the Pakistani nation are with the people and the royal family of the UAE," the president remarked.

