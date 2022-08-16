UrduPoint.com

President Grieved Over Demise Of Women Health, Rights Advocate Nafis Sadik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Dr Nafis Sadik, a renowned Pakistani champion of population welfare, mother and child health and prevention of diseases like hepatitis and AIDS.

Calling her a source of guidance for women, the President said that the late Nafis Sadik had rendered remarkable services in the field of health at the international level, particularly for Asia.

"Pakistan will continue to recognize the services of Dr Nafis Sadik," he commented.

The president also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

