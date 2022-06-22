(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in an earthquake in Afghanistan.

The president said Pakistan stands with its Afghan brethren in this hour of grief.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and extended sympathies to the injured families.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the government and people of Pakistan extended deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property caused by the tragic earthquake in Paktika province of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, and torrential floods in various provinces across the country.

"The people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this difficult time. We have no doubt that the brotherly Afghan people will overcome the effects of this natural calamity with their characteristic resilience," it said.

The FO said, "Our authorities and institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant institutions".