President grieved over life loss in fatal train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his profound grief on the fatal collision between a passenger train and a goods train in Sadiqabad, that took several lives and injured many other.

The President prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also wished speedy recovery to the injured.