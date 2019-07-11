UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Life Loss In Fatal Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

President grieved over life loss in fatal train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his profound grief on the fatal collision between a passenger train and a goods train in Sadiqabad, that took several lives and injured many other.

The President prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Sadiqabad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 July 2019

8 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

11 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

11 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

10 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.