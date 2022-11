ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a traffic accident near Sehwan Sharif in Sindh.

The president extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

At least 17 people had drowned as a passenger bus fell into a floodwater ditch near Sehwan district on Thursday.