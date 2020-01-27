President grieved over loss of lives caused by Coronavirus in China

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in China caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in China caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

In a message, he expressed solidarity with Chinese nation and said the people of Pakistan stood with their Chinese brethren in this difficult hour.

The President also sympathized with the affected families.