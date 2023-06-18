President grieved over loss of lives in boat tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the sinking of a boat off the coast of Greece.

He sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and for grant patience to the heirs.

He said he was deeply saddened by the death of Pakistanis due to the capsizing of a boat in the Mediterranean Sea.

The President underlined the need for tangible steps to stop human smuggling.