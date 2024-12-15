President Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Boat Capsizing Incident Near Greece
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of precious lives in a boat capsizing incident near Greece.
The president conveyed his condolences to the families of the Pakistani expatriates who died in the incident and prayed for patience and strength to bear the loss.
"Human trafficking is a heinous crime due to which people lose their loved ones," the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing.
He also stressed the need to expedite measures to combat human trafficking.
