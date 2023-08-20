Open Menu

President Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in a road accident, after a deadly fire burnt down a passengers bus near Pindi Bhattian.

The president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured passengers.

According to media reports, as many as 18 people, including women and children, were killed while 15 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus rammed into a pick-up carrying diesel drums near Pindi Bhattian on motorway. The ill fated bus was enroute to Islamabad from Karachi.

