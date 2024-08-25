President Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident On Makran Coastal Highway
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over loss of lives in a bus accident on Makran Coastal Highway, carrying Zaireen.
The president expressed condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.
He also wished quick recovery of the injured passengers, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president directed for prompt assistance and caring of the injured in the accident.
According to media reports, a bus carrying Zaireens fell into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries to other passengers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six gamblers held during raid13 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident13 minutes ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA23 minutes ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA23 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession33 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine33 minutes ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system43 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather53 minutes ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident1 hour ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem1 hour ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points1 hour ago