President Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Egypt Church Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 10:45 PM

President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt church fire incident

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the church fire incident in Giza, Egypt and prayed for the prompt recovery of those injured in the unfortunate incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the church fire incident in Giza, Egypt and prayed for the prompt recovery of those injured in the unfortunate incident.

In a twitter post, the president also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government of Egypt.

