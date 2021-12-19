President grieved over loss of lives in Karachi, Quetta blasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in blasts in Quetta and Karachi.

The President prayed for the departed souls.

The President also visited the house of MNA Alamgir Khan and condoled with him on the death of his father in the blast in Karachi.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.