UrduPoint.com

President Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Karachi, Quetta Blasts

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

President grieved over loss of lives in Karachi, Quetta blasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in blasts in Quetta and Karachi.

The President prayed for the departed souls.

The President also visited the house of MNA Alamgir Khan and condoled with him on the death of his father in the blast in Karachi.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta Alamgir Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

10 minutes ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spre ..

London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spread

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.