President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property during the rainstorms in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message, the President said he felt immense grief over the loss of lives and property in the rainstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He condoled with the bereaved families and sympathized with the affectees. He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in paradise and for the early recovery of the injured.

He said he hoped that the authorities concerned would deliver timely assistance in the affected areas.