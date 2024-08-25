President grieved over loss of lives in two separate bus accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over loss of lives in two separate road mishap on Makran Coastal Highway and Azad Pattan, near Kahuta.

The president expressed condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

He also wished for quick recovery of the injured passengers, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also directed for prompt assistance and caring for the injured in the accident.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the president said that they also shared their grief.

According to media reports, a bus carrying Zaireen fell into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in several deaths and injuries to other passengers.

In another mishap, scores of passengers were dead and injured after a coaster plunged into a gorge near the Azad Pattan Pana Bridge near Kahuta.