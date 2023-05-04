President grieved over martyrdom of army personnel in N Waziristan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed grief over the martyrdom of personnel of Pakistan army in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed grief over the martyrdom of personnel of Pakistan army in North Waziristan.

In a statement, he paid tributes to the martyred who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He saluted the martyrs for their dedication to duty and patriotism.

The president expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of patience to them.

He also prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyrs in heaven.