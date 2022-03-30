President grieved over martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission

The president prayed for peace of the departed souls and paid tribute to those serving for the peacekeeping missions.

He prayed for peace of the souls of Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Major Faizan Ali, Major Muhammad Saad Nomani, Naib Subedar Samiullah, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail and Lance Havaldar Muhammad Jamil Khan.