President grieved over martyrdom of Sindh policemen during hostage rescue operation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed condolences over the martyrdom of policemen in an attack by the armed bandits in Ghotki district of Sindh on Sunday during an operation to rescue the hostages.

The president paid rich tribute to the martyred policemen including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, Inspector Abdul Malik Kamangar, Sub-Inspector Din Mohammad Leghari, and constables Jatoi Khan Pitafi and Mohammad Saleem Chachar who were martyred after their camp was attacked by over 150 dacoits armed with modern weapons.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of martyred policemen and for the early recovery of Inspector Ghulam Ali Brohi, and constables Aftab Ahmed Bhutto, and Mumtaz Ali Soomro who sustained injuries during the attack.

He appreciated the courage and bravery of the policemen for undertaking a challenging and daring operation in dacoit-infested areas to rescue the hostages.

The president said that it was the duty of the state to provide safety and security and peace of mind to the citizens to enable them to pursue their aims and objectives with total security.

He also called upon the government to use all necessary resources at its disposal to clear the area infested with criminal elements once and for all.

"Such incidents need to be dealt with iron hands", he added.

He also stressed the need to address the underlying causes which compelled and pushed the citizens to turn into a menace to the society.