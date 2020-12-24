UrduPoint.com
President Grieved Over MNA Pir Noor Jillani's Death

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

President grieved over MNA Pir Noor Jillani's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Member of the National Assembly Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani, who breather his last earlier in the day.

Elected from NA-230 of Tharparkar, Jillani died of coronavirus-related complications in a Karachi hospital.

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul, besides strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

