President Grieved Over Mufti Rafi Usmani's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 11:17 PM

President grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi.

Paying tribute to the religious and literary services of the late religious scholar, the president said he had rendered valuable services in the fields of theology, Hadith and Tafsir.

His services in the fields of religion, education and particularly the promotion of religious education would be remembered forever, he added.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

