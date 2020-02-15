UrduPoint.com
President Grieved Over PTI Leader Naeem-ul-Haq's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:26 PM

President grieved over PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq's demise

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Naeem-ul-Haq who died of cancer in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Naeem-ul-Haq who died of cancer in Karachi.

Naeem-ul-Haq, also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI.

"A great Pakistani & founder of PTI. Was a pleasure to have known him as a close friend for last 40 years," the president remarked on Twitter.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family members besides praying for courage to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

