President Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Jam Madad Ali
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and senior politician Jam Madad Ali, who died in Karachi on Friday.
The President, in a condolence message, prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul as well as fortitude for the bereaved family.