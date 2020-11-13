President grieved over sad demise of Jam Madad Ali

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and senior politician Jam Madad Ali, who died in Karachi on Friday

The President, in a condolence message, prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul as well as fortitude for the bereaved family.