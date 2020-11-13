UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Jam Madad Ali

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

President grieved over sad demise of Jam Madad Ali

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and senior politician Jam Madad Ali, who died in Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and senior politician Jam Madad Ali, who died in Karachi on Friday.

The President, in a condolence message, prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul as well as fortitude for the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Died Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PHC directs HCEs to make transactions through bank ..

55 seconds ago

CDA continues work on development projects

57 seconds ago

Health Insaf Card to be given across KP by Jan 31: ..

58 seconds ago

1,488 houses to be built under Nya Pakistan Projec ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Moscow Informed US, France About Agree ..

4 minutes ago

Suspected PKK Separatist Detained at Istanbul Airp ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.