President grieved over sad demise of PHC CJ Waqar Ahmed Seth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

The President in a tweet posted on his social media account said, "My Condolences on the sad demise of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth.

" May his soul rest in peace and may Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss", he added.